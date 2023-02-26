Bukhari, Chauhan shifted to remote Punjab prisons

As many as 47 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi and Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, who voluntarily gave their arrests to Rawalpindi police a day earlier, were shifted to different prisons in remote areas of Punjab. According to a private TV channel, the PTI leaders were detained by the police from Committee Chowk area of the garrison city during the party’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (fill prisons movement) on Friday. Initially, on the instruction of Punjab caretaker government, all the detainees were transferred to Central Jail Adiala and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi issued their orders for up to 30 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), the TV channel reported. However, late on Friday night, the Adiala Jail administration received orders from the Punjab IG Prisons Mubashir Malik to shift the detained PTI workers in difference jails of the province. Subsequently, PTI leaders Bukhari, Abbasi, Chauhan and Ejaz Khan Jazi were transferred to Shahpur Jail while 41 other workers were transferred to Hafizabad jail. The prisons department officer confirmed the transfer of PTI leaders and workers to the two jails on the condition of anonymity and said that the transfer was carried out on the orders of the IG Prisons, the TV channel reported.