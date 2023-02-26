ECP rejects Punjab govt plea to postpone Rajanpur by-poll

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the Punjab government’s request to postpone by-election on NA-193, scheduled for today (Sunday). In a letter to the Punjab chief secretary, the ECP wrote that action will be taken against the institutions concerned as per the law over non-cooperation. The interim government of Punjab had on Friday requested for postponement of the by-election at the eleventh hour. The Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner, citing security concerns, wrote a letter to the ECP, to which the commission responded that all arrangements have been completed. The by-poll on NA-193 Rajanpur will be held on Sunday as per schedule.