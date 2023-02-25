Ali Zafar plays Villain in his latest song “Raati Chann”

Ali Zafar is making waves with his latest song, “Raati Chann”, which features him as a 3D animated villain. Produced and released by his record label Nightingale Records and created by Babrak Khan, the music video also marks the debut of two new artists Buggs & Ozzy (Salman Nafees & Usama Moeen).

Zafar had earlier said that he wishes to promote new talent and give a platform to youngsters. “I was introduced to these two very talented boys Salman Nafees aka Buggs & Usama Moeen aka Ozzy by one of our studio coordinators Ashar. They played the song and a guitar and I loved it. I felt they deserved to be heard.”

The music video took almost a year to complete due to rendering challenges but has finally been released much to everyone’s delight. The two young singers are thrilled that their work has been appreciated by Ali Zafar and people alike while Babrak is satisfied at seeing the response of people towards his animation work.

It is clear from this song that Ali Zafar loves experimenting with different genres which makes him one of Pakistan’s most versatile singer-songwriters today!