Ushna spills details of her love story with Hamza Amin

Actor Ushna Shah spilt adorable details of her love story with her soon-to-be husband, golfer Hamza Amin.

Wedding bells for the ‘Habs’ star have started ringing, and as teased by Fahad Mustafa in a recent show, Ushna Shah will be walking down the aisle with beau, Hamza Amin very soon. The latter happens to be an Austrian-Pakistani golfer.

Speaking about her fairytale in the latest chat show appearance, Shah disclosed that she met Amin ‘exactly one year ago’ in Karachi.

“Then we were engaged a few months after that and then we were desi engaged a couple of months after that,” the celeb said.

Upon being quizzed further, Shah mentioned that she first got a ‘gora proposal’ from the beau before the families came together from all around the world for a typical ‘baat pakki’ event, and now the two are ready for the nuptials.

The actor also spoke about her career plans after getting married and confirmed that she is not going to leave behind the profession, however, would be ‘very selective’ about the scripts and projects she would take, given her shift between two countries.

“I love my job. I won’t quit acting ever, I’ll always do something art related until I die.

But with everything coming up, I might sign one project,” she told the host.

Shah mentioned that there is also a prospect of her taking a bit of a break after the wedding.

It is pertinent to mention that Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin announced their engagement in December last year. The lovebirds shared pictures from the intimate ceremony on their respective social media handles. “Meet my missing puzzle piece, @hamza.amin87 – Munda Sohna Vee Eh Teh Changa Vee. Bismillah Kariye!” the celeb introduced the fiancé in the caption.