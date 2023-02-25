Hania and Farhan Saeed’s reunion has fans in awe

The real-life reunion of beloved reel couple, Halza aka actors Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed has left fans in nostalgia. Everyone’s favourite Hala and Hamza were under one roof last night at the Shendi event of TV producer Umer Mukhtar and Dua Faisal. While the former, contrary to her shy and timid onscreen image, burned the dance floor with her electrifying dance moves, her reel-life love serenaded the audience with his soulful and melodious voice.

The videos going viral on social media see the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star, dancing her heart out at her friend’s wedding. She performed on a bunch of current hit songs including ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘Bijlee’, ‘Current Laga Re’ and others. On the other hand, the diva was also spotted enjoying the charming performance of Saeed as he crooned some of his chart-toppers for the guests. The die-hard Halza fans got all nostalgic witnessing the two together again and showered their love on the celebrities. It is pertinent to mention that Farhan Saeed as the gentle and caring Hamza and Hania Aamir as the damsel Hala of ‘Mere Humsafar’, are etched as one of the most loved on-screen couples in the elaborate history of Pakistani dramas.

The two garnered unprecedented love from audiences all over the world for their unbeatable chemistry in the top-trending drama serial of 2022 and one of the most successful projects of all time.