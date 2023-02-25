Sana Fakhar shares life advice in new pictures

Actor Sana Fakhar shared life advice through her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram. The actor, flaunting western glam in her latest pictures, said it is nice to lose toxic people in life. She was wearing a dress and with a jacket on. The ‘Bay Dardi’ star has millions of fans on social media. She takes to the visual-sharing platform Instagram to keep fans updated with her personal and professional happenings. Earlier, the pictures of her in a denim shirt and jeans went viral on social media. She wore a Harley Davidson jacket and helmet in pictures also. Sana Fakhar is one of the most prolific actors in the showbiz industry. She is known for her work in ‘Bay Dardi,’ ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan’ and ‘Teri Rah Main.’ Moreover, she won the reality show ‘Madventures.’ Fakhar Jaffri and Sana Fakhar got married in 2008. They ended their 14-year-old marriage in October last year. She confirmed their split in an Instagram post. “Breakups hurt but sometimes breaking a relationship is so much mandatory to save yourself to break so much,” she wrote.