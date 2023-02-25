Di Maria hat-trick sends Juventus into last 16

NANTES: Angel Di Maria scored a hat-trick as Juventus eased to a 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes on Thursday to reach the Europa League round of 16 4-1 on aggregate. Juventus only managed a 1-1 draw against the French side in the home leg as they eyed a long run in the European competition to boost a miserable campaign in which they have been deducted 15 Serie A points for financial irregularities. “I am happy with the performance, it was not an easy game after the first-leg result, as the crowd here is very passionate,” Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. “Just because we were eliminated from the Champions League does not mean it will be easy to win the Europa League. It isn’t, but we have the duty to try and go all the way, just as we do in Serie A.”