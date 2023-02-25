Horse racing-Breeders’ Cup to return to Del Mar in 2024

LOS ANGELES: Next year’s Breeders’ Cup will be take place Nov. 1-2 in Del Mar, marking the third time the year-end championships have been held at the seaside race track in Southern California, organizers said on Thursday. The scenic track north of San Diego also hosted the event in 2017 and 2021 and the announcement means the Breeders’ Cup will be held in California two years in a row. This year’s event will run at Santa Anita Park from Nov. 3-4. “We are delighted to announce that the World Championships will be returning to Del Mar next year for what is sure to be an unforgettable two-year-run on the West Coast,” said Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO. “Breeders’ Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing this wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world.” The Breeders’ Cup World Championships consists of 14 Grade 1 races with purses and awards totalling more than $31 million.