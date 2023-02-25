EBM puts on an impressive show at Gulfood 2023

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2023, with an impressive pavilion that caught the eye of foreign visitors and buyers alike, leaving them with the desire to learn more about the company’s brands and their plans to expand into international markets. This year, EBM launched its creams portfolio in the Middle East, comprising of its two top brands RIO and Sandwich, which were a roaring success. EBM’s dedication to keep investing in R&D to introduce innovative products to the liking of its consumers is in line with the company’s mission to nourish lives. Exhibitions like Gulfood are held in high regard by EBM as such platforms help the company grow manifold in the international market. Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director and CEO of EBM, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, said: “We are thrilled to be here once again and are grateful for the opportunity provided to us by Gulfood to showcase Pakistan’s capability when it comes to producing baked goods. Despite the economic challenges faced during these tough times, we have been able to strengthen our position as a market leader. We remain fully committed to providing healthy and nutritious baked delights to our consumers in Pakistan and beyond.”

Executive Director at EBM, Shahzain Munir said: “The feedback from the international community has been very encouraging. We are very pleased with how they displayed a willingness to learn more about our brands and our future plans. The reason behind EBM’s expanded footprint is the result of the immense hard work of over five years. The exploration of opportunities to expand our international business remains one of our key priorities, as we will be able to contribute towards the growth of Pakistan’s exports as a company, which is the need of the hour in the current times.”

With a strong foothold in over 30 countries, EBM takes great pride in exporting its products to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It continues to remain a market leader and at the forefront of the continuous evolution in the FMCG industry. EBM envisions continuing to provide products that are rich in quality and nutrition, thus making an impact through its purpose of nourishing lives, hearts, and communities.