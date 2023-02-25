Efforts being made to sabotage JIT findings

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan on Friday claimed that attempts are being made to sabotage findings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing failed assassination attempt on his life. Imran had sustained multiple injuries in the gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3 last year while leading his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march towards Islamabad. “If anyone still has any doubts about who was responsible for my assassination attempt, just see what is happening with the JIT report submitted before the anti-terrorist court,” the former premier wrote on his official Twitter handle today. “Attempts to sabotage findings of the JIT in its report through deliberate tampering are now underway,” he claimed. The ex-PM said prosecutor general, after an independent inquiry, had found four officers guilty of destroying evidence and sought action against them. “But powerful forces have made Punjab Caretaker govt reconstitute the JIT to include all 4 of these officers with one of them, Syed Khurram Ali, as Convener,” he added. Important record pertaining to the investigation of the attack on the former prime minister in Wazirabad has gone missing from the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The record contained the investigation files of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination bid. An ACE officer, Anwar Shah, was a member of the JIT, and was looking after the record at the vigilance cell. The officer was later suspended.