Day 3: Fayaz Chohan, Bukhari court arrest

At least 80 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers including Fayazul Hassan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waheed Qasim and Ijaz Khan Jazi were arrested on Friday. Fayazul Hassan reached Committee Chowk in the form of a rally and presented himself for arrest and he voluntarily sat in the police van. Mr Chauhan said neither he nor his family would seek the bail and 10 PTI workers also got themselves arrested with him. Earlier, as the Jail Bharo Movement (JBT) entered Rawalpindi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayazul Hassan Chauhan and other activists flocked to the chowk on Friday to court arrest but police did not arrest anyone. Chauhan said he sat in the prisoner van to honour PTI chief Imran Khan’s call for the movement. “I shall neither appraoch court for bail nor will my familyl do so,” he added. He would, he said, not appeal for the bail until Mr Khan directed so. PTI activists were seen entering the prisoner van and posing pictures. The Jail Bharo Movement (JBT) incepted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Feb 22 moved to Rawalpindi today (Friday) after shows in Lahore and Peshawar.

After apprehensions in Lahore, PTI leaders and activists had been moved to different jails and cases were registered against some workers under the provisions of terrorism and vandalizing. Lahore police booked PTI workers under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) which states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety p or the maintenance of public order it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody Power to arrest and detain suspected persons.”