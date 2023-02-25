PM slams PTI for skipping huddle

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for skipping an apex committee meeting held to discuss the recent upsurge in terrorist incidents across the country. “After Peshawar incident, I invited all political stakeholders but they [PTI] did not consider it appropriate to participate in the huddle and they are still trying to resolve matters on streets,” he said while addressing the huddle on Friday. “For the sake of prosperity, we must sit down and resolve the matter amicably but unfortunately one segment is still trying to sabotage the matters, which is condemnable,” he said. “If we want to make Pakistan an economic tiger then we must rise above personal likes and dislikes,” he added. PM Shehbaz said his government’s coalition partners put their political capital at stake for the sake of state. “Pakistan is facing economic challenges… we will soon reach an agreement with the IMF but we were compelled to accept tough conditions,” the premier said. He also emphasised the need for political stability to put the country on the path of development. The premier also hailed law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army for rendering sacrifices to eliminate terrorism from the country.