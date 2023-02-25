PTI MPAs flee instead of arrest: Memon

Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that every has witnessed the destiny of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf International Circus Company in Peshawar, and added that neither a single person turn up for voluntarily arrest nor accepted the hospitality of the Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw police. The police was calling PTI leaders and workers through mega phone in streets of Dera Ismael Khan, Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw to facilitate them in their Jail Bharo Tehreek on Thursday. In his statement the minister said that PTI leaders and MPA’ s were only busy in taking selfies with police vehicles and when ever police proceeded towards Imran Khan’s Tiger , they fled away. The provincial minister said that these people were chanting the slogans of Jail Bharo Tehreek, while the families of arrested people within 24 hours filed petition in the High Court for their recovery. He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf International Circus Company organized it’s third show in the city of Rawalpindi under the production of Imran Khan and the direction of Sheikh Rasheed. He criticised that Imran Khan had sidelined whole PTI Rawalpindi and handed over all the powers to Sheikh Rasheed.