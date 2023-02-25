Arshad Hussain appointed DEO dist Sudhnoti

Serdar Arshad Husaain , Headmaster Boys High School Pattan Sher Khan has been appointed as District Education Officer (DEO) district Sudhnati Azad Kashmir.

Mr Arshad Hussain has a brilliant carrer and got the chance to head many instutions in Azad Kashmir and contributed towards the betterment of education sector and transforming it on the modern lines. Serdar Arshad brings with him a rich experiencepf implementing policies, developing curriculum and steps for high-quality education with strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills. The notables and the teachers community of district sudhnoti have welcome the appointment of Serdar Arshad and hoped that he will leave no stone unturned to inprove the quality of education and the long standing issues of the community.