DGPR to be developed on modern lines: minister

In a meeting presided over by the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, it was decided to digitize the Directorate General Public Relations, Punjab to develop it on modern lines. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Admin Farhat Jabin, Director General Rubina Afzal and other officers attended the meeting held at DGPR Office.

Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir said that the DGPR should be developed on modern lines and the government policy should be highlighted in an effective manner. He directed to ensure seniority-based appointments of officers on different posts. Minister Information said that measures should be taken for the effective promotion of Jashan-e-Baharan and PSL. Amir Mir directed to ensure timely payment of media dues, transparency and impartiality in advertising sector at all costs. The provincial minister ordered to monitor the performance of the officers through a dashboard at the division level and to make the digital media wing effective and functional immediately.