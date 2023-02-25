Punjab govt ready to hold elections: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited underpass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Kalma Chowk upto Centre Point today.On the special direction of Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underpass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Kalma Chowk upto Centre Point has been opened for traffic in a short span of 2.5 months.Caretaker CM inspected the project and reviewed carpeting and other development works.Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about the project.Caretaker CM had directed to complete the project by February keeping in view PSL and other problems being faced by the citizens. Caretaker CM while talking on the occasion apprised that the project has been opened for traffic before time for PSL and ensuring the convenience of citizens regarding their transportation..The project has been completed by putting in hard work day and night, he added Mohsin Naqvi stated that dedication and sincere efforts of concerned officers and staff members working on the project are praiseworty.

Both lanes of the project have now been opened for traffic before PSL8.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons on this occasion stated that that the Punjab government is ready whenever elections would be held adding that holding elections is our foremost duty and we are ready for it 100 percent. We assumed our offices for performing this duty.Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the security and law and order will have to be ensured at every cost.When protest was being held then we requested them not to hold their protest owing to the arrival of PSL teams.If God forbid some untoward incident had happened then who was to be held responsible.

Caretaker CM urged to do politics and hold protest as they have every right to hold their protest.Mohsin Naqvi informed that the underpass remodelling project from CBD Main Boulevard Kalma Chowk upto Centre Point has been opened for traffic before time by putting in day and night hard work.Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the whole team working on the project.The whole team especially the contractor worked on the project with devotion and opened the project before time.The opening of underpass remodelling project will improve traffic problems from Kalma Chowk to the Centre Point and will also help to maintain traffic flow during PSL matches Mohsin Naqvi stated that work on the project will continue and traffic flow will also be maintained. The underpass remodelling project from Kalma Chowk to Centre Point will be completed on 23rd March.The Caretaker CM was informed during the meeting that the project will not only maintain uninterrupted traffic flow but will also provide comfort to the cricket fans in transportation.Provincial Ministers Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, Doctor Javed Akram,Azfar Ali Nas?r, Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhawa,CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana,Chief Operating Officer CBDDA Brigadier(Retd) Mansoor Janjua,NLC and other officials were also present on the occasion.