Khojaly Genocide, a painful tragedy

31 years ago, a painful tragedy took place in Khojaly Town, which is also known as the “Khojaly Genocide”, in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. In this tragedy, 613 innocent people, including children and women, were killed. They were brutally killed by the Armenian forces and hundreds of them were arrested and taken away while tyrants Armenian also forcefully dispelled over seven thousand people from their homes.

During this tragedy, the Armenian armed forces committed huge atrocities, which is still a black mark in the name of humanity.

In our human history, there have been many stories of cruel and tyrants people, who carried out genocide and mass killing in the past and the Khojaly Genocide which was committed by Armenia is one of them. Such people cannot be called humans who ruthlessly kill innocent children, women, and aged people.

Because human beings have hearts and every human being has honor, respect, compassion, and love for children and women in their hearts, but after reading the history of the Khojaly tragedy, it is not difficult to infer that Armenians were not human beings but they were beasts.

Because human beings never oppress children, women, and elderly people as everyone knows that they are weak, and no soldier subjects any weak to any heroic power and cruelty, because such acts are called “coward”, but Armenians did it, that’s why this proves that the Armenians are cowards as well as cruel.

In 2020, when the Azerbaijani forces liberated the Karabakh region from the illegal occupation of Armenia, I had the opportunity to visit Karabakh in the next year, i.e. in 2021. I visited different areas of Karabakh. I saw there that during the Armenian occupation, they destroyed the whole region. Not only they evicting millions of people and making them IDPs, but also they completely destroyed the infrastructure in the area, destroying and cutting the forests, causing irreparable damage to the environment. This beautiful area, which we can call the most beautiful tourist destination in the world, was turned into ruins by these tyrant’s forces in these 30 years. Houses and mosques were demolished, and museums and historical places were razed to the ground.

Even they smuggled the timber after cutting forests and extracting valuable minerals across the region. It’s also hurt everyone who visits there and sees that Armenian turned this beautiful region of Karabakh into ruin which was once a tourist and cultural hub but now looks like ruins. There were countless stories of Armenian brutalities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan which bring tears to everyone’s eyes whenever anyone listens to it. When I heard some stories from local people, I thought really still there are such cruel people in this world who can do this kind of inhuman cruelty.

Those Armenians who were involved and behind this genocide must be brought to the international criminal court and punished. Also, the international community must impose sanctions against Armenia and make this state an example for the rest of the world.