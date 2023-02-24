Court issues arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala has issued bailable arrest warrants for senior PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

On Friday, the special ATC heard the case against the interior minister for threatening institutions and against the chief secretary.

The court issued bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah and continued the hearing until March 7.

After completing the investigation, the court rejected a police report submitted by Gujrat police.

The court issued a show-cause notice to SSP Investigation Gujrat, the concerned DSP and the investigation officer who compiled the report.

The court also summoned all the police officers to the next hearing.

PML-Q leader Shahkar Aslam had lodged the case against Rana Sanaullah.