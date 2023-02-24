PSL8: Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United today

In the thirteenth game of the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United.

The match will begin at 7 o’clock at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Gladiators, who have suffered three losses in their last four games, will make some adjustments for the crucial matchup with United.

The primary area of concern for the Gladiators is their batting, which has been completely ineffective in all four of their games so far. Their best individual performance came from Martin Guptill, who led his team to 168-7 and scored 117 in their six-run victory over Karachi Kings.

And the pace-duo of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah did well in the death overs to gift the only win to the Gladiators as Karachi Kings were restricted to 162-5.

On the other side, Islamabad United have won just two games in the three matches they have played so far. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third show on Thursday.

After they beat Karachi Kings by four wickets in their opener on February 16 here, United were whipped by Multan Sultans by 52 runs in Multan.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Odean Smith, Omair bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Nuwan Thushara.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).