Neela Asmaan Artist Residency Programme offers unique creative opportunities

The ever-pioneering Academy Award and Emmy Award winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy proudly announces the launch of her latest platform, Neela Asmaan – an international artist residency programme for emerging and established artists from Pakistan and around the world.

Neela Asmaan, a project of SOC Films, will offer artists the opportunity to take inspiration from their surroundings in the picturesque Shigar valley in Gilgit-Baltistan. The residency programme, open to writers, photographers, philosophers, architects, climate change warriors, visual artists and design practitioners, provides private bedrooms and shared spaces that double as studio spaces, as well as a stipend of up to Rs 100,000 to cover travel expenses.

Applicants must have a clear vision for their project and a Statement of Intent to convey this. The residency is open to a wide range of artists, with a stay of two to four weeks. Each resident will be paired with a mentor during the program, who will provide them with meaningful feedback and hone their creative skills.

“Neela Asmaan is a unique opportunity for artists to refocus and create original works in a supportive and nurturing environment,” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, founder of SOC Films. “We’re excited to bring this program to life and support the next generation of talented artists.” Applications for the first cycle of the Neela Asmaan residency programme will be accepted starting February 15, 2023, with a deadline of March 15, 2023.

For more information, visit the SOC Films website: www.socfilms.com