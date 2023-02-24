Torkham Border

Thousands of stranded cargo trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan were finally given some respite after they impatiently sat in terminals alongside Torkham for three days. The Taliban’s closure of the busiest crossing on the Pak-Afghan border was the latest in the disputes linked to the border, which have been a bone of contention between the two governments for decades.

This time, the closure came over accusations that Pakistani immigration has not lived up to its commitments to allow earnest visitors to cross the border, specifically those seeking medical care in the country. Authorities in Islamabad have rejected these charges and instead blame Taliban forces for initiating an unprovoked round of cross-border gunfire.

Increased tensions have already sparked skirmishes across nearby border posts, resulting in the death of a Taliban guard and the heavily wounding of a Pakistani soldier. The incident comes at a time when the TTP, closely linked with the Afghan Taliban, has begun reasserting its dominance in Pakistan, leading the latter to tighten its security at border crossings.

Since 2017, Pakistan has been building a massive fence across its border with its landlocked western neighbour. This does not sit well with Kabul whose consistent refusal to accept the Durand Line has triggered clashes many times in the past. The frequency of these clashes has only increased since the Taliban assumed power in August 2021. In December last year, Afghan forces killed six civilians and injured another eighteen in a gunfire attack at Chaman.

Afghanistan’s stubbornness will likely come back to haunt it. The cash-strapped country relies heavily on trade from Pakistan, its only ally and will likely cause huge financial losses. Pakistan remains the destination for over 65% of Afghan exports. Islamabad has gone out of its way to facilitate the Afghan government by removing tariffs and easing visa restrictions for Afghan traders. Kabul’s Taliban-led leadership however continues to provide sanctuary to Pakistan’s deadliest terrorist organisation. Pakistan must tread with extreme caution, especially with the TTP announcing its plans for a spring offensive in March. It is essential that we continue gatekeeping access to the border, allowing access only to those who absolutely need it. *