The New Face of Europe

After the First World War, and then again after the Cold War, polarization saw itself stumble and there was more nuance to the global governance standard. Specifically, after the fall of the Soviet Union, and the divorce of many nations from the largest nation in the world, diplomatic sustainability became increasingly difficult to maintain. Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic were just a few of many nations that inched closer to freedom from Russian shadows. Staying neutral on many issues was something these governments became accustomed to up until Russia pursued the bold move to invade Eastern Ukraine and occupy areas that thought the worst of their suffering had passed.

While Russia’s War in Ukraine is an imperative element of the shift of the new regional order-it is not the entire story. G7 countries-including France and Germany-revolve around the idea of democracy and establishing freedom of speech, as well as countering the influence of their former fellow member-Russia. Their persistence on the later issue has accelerated over recent months given the threat the invasion poses to a potential precedent for Russia to invade other nations. This all, in what is being called a fusion of the Cold War, the World Wars and all pre-historic undiplomatic conflicts around the world. And although European countries-specifically Germany-relies heavily upon Russian energy to sustain their living standards, the countries at most risk are stepping up and standing tall to a nation they all have fought for years to repel.

Eastern Europe’s relevance in the overall global context is ever-so-increasing with Poland taking the lead as one of Ukraine’s largest border-lining neighbours.

President Duda was a close ally of the United States during the Trump Administration and continued his strong support for the Biden Administration-re-iterating what was a powerful move to Moscow on Tuesday with a rather extravagant event held in Warsaw's Palace Square. The two leaders-Duda and Biden-met after Biden's unexpected visit to Ukraine via railway and discussed unilateral ties as well as ongoing efforts to see Ukraine triumphant on the other side of the horrific war.

In his Speech, President Biden assured the Polish people of the American People’s support for them, and the US commitment to its Slavic allies. Both leaders emphasized the importance of compliance with democracy and unity in the face of aggressors. “One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important, it stands free,” Biden said as a crowd cheered underneath cold rain in the old Imperial City.

Of course, this is all in the background of Eastern Europe’s battles with economic downturns and at the same time, the threat of a Russian invasion. Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel sat down in what was his first interview after being elected President and noted how imperative Ukraine’s freedom was to him. A former NATO commander, the President-elect now stands at crossroads with Czechoslovakia’s dark past. His first few actions after his election were ground-breaking. He called the Taiwanese President and assured the President of the Republic’s full support for their sovereignty as he stands as a persistent adversary to China. Pavel had indicated that the population of 10.5 million will remain in the European Union and the NATO military alliance, and supports the government’s continued aid to Ukraine.

His opponent, who lost by a landslide, pursued the same “neutral stance” many countries take to appear as though they are somehow helping a cause for peace-knowing one of the two parties is not negotiable to peace. Of course, that’s why he lost. There’s no grey area when it comes to the issue of Ukraine. The facts are simple, the general public isn’t fooled by federal governments and their attempts to juggle between three different nations, all of whom have the ‘potential’ to provide them with financial assistance as and when required.

Coincidentally, the Bucharest 9 meeting in Warsaw was also in coordination with Biden’s plans to visit Europe. Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia, are all members of the Bucharest 9 (a group of countries in eastern Europe hoping to provide mutual security and aid to member states). Though, on a separate, but similar, topic, State Department Officials, along with the White House are also looking to free Moldova from its volatile placement in Western Asia. American officials-as well as their Polish counterparts are looking to expedite the process for President Sandu to be a part of the European Union to secure the country and avoid its prospects for war on a scope seen with Crimea.

China is an important player here. No one, and I mean no one, wants China to be of military assistance to Russia following the constant depletion of its resources in terms of both human and physical capital. Intelligence officials already assume that China is sending aid to the Russian military to bolster ties, which is a major problem given that China can produce warships at a faster rate than previously thought. Already a major manufacturer in the Global Economy, China faces tough pressures for its own Human Rights abuses all around its borders. Helping Russia in its endeavours would mean increasing public debt limitlessly. For the Government, it doesn’t mean much. For the general consumer, it means anything beyond a localized financial crisis. Generally, the war is playing in many aspects. Doing the math, sanctions equals debt and more troubles for the Global Economy, which at the time is just finding its way out of the US’ payment default crisis.

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.