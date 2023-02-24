Today Gold price In Pakistan 24 February 2023

Gold price in Pakistan today 24 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 167524 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 195400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price In Pakistan, 24 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 195,400 Rs 179,116 Rs 170,975 Rs 146,550 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 167,524 Rs 153,563 Rs 146,584 Rs 125,643 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,752 Rs 15,356 Rs 14,658 Rs 12,564 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 474,924 Rs 435,345 Rs 415,558 Rs 356,193

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.