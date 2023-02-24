M’lords aren’t my lords

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz unleashed a scathing attack on some former and serving judges of the Supreme Court, claiming they aided PTI chief Imran Khan while he was in power, and now even when he is not, they are doing everything to extend favors to him in cases against him.

Addressing a party workers convention in Sargodha on Thursday, Maryam accused a “cabal of five” of being behind the ongoing political and economic crises in Pakistan. The group allegedly includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed. She held Lt Gen (r) Faiz responsible for leading the group and claimed that their actions had contributed to the country’s problems. She further stated that the “cabal of five” had undermined the democratic process in the country and was responsible for curtailing the freedom of the press and the judiciary.

During her address, Maryam also displayed the banner containing images of former Supreme Court chief justices Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, and two sitting apex court judges as well as former ISI chief Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed. “He [Gen Faiz] he wanted to become army chief but Nawaz Sharif could not become his pawn so he picked Imran Khan to fulfil his objectives,” she added.

Maryam said Gen Faiz told one the PDM leaders that “Nawaz Sharif needed to be cut to size”. “When establishment dumped this ‘trash’ [Imran Khan] then these two judges took up the mission to bring him back to the power. They are not judges but remnants of Faiz Hameed.”

Maryam said Imran kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif. The former spy chief picked “corrupt and incompetent” judges like former CJPs Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as some serving judges to disqualify Nawaz, and make sure they were sitting on the benches hearing his cases. She also accused former CJP Khosa of helping Imran influence cases against Nawaz, and disqualify PML-N leaders. Now, she claimed, that the establishment has backed off from its support of Imran, he is being facilitated by the judiciary.

She remarked that the same controversial judges were hearing a case on elections despite being ‘exposed’ in a recent audio leak, while the two most senior, impartial, non-controversial judges with the highest integrity were not included in the bench. She asked the gathering that if Imran Khan will be rescued by Supreme Court judges, where the country will go from here.

She mocked the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, saying policemen kept asking the party workers to turn themselves in, but they instead fled from the spot. Now, they are moving court for the release of their leader.

PML-N leaders instead spent months and years in jail, she added. After himself launching the movement for courting arrest, Imran was threatening the police with action when he returns to power. Maryam remarked the establishment that brought Imran to power had gone home, and the judges favoring him will be exposed. At the end he asked party supporters to promote the PML-N supremo’s message, and told them to prepare for elections, which not only have to be contested, but won also.