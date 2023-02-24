Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar

A reference has been filed against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for having assets beyond means. The reference was filed by Advocate Mian Dawood in which the SJC was requested to initiate an inquiry against the Supreme Court judge’s assets worth Rs3 billion. The move comes after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) named two top court judges for being “biased” against the party and its leadership. The reference has been filed under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, stating that Justice Naqvi has “violated” the Code of Conduct for judges of the apex court. The reference requested the SJC to initiate an “independent and detailed” inquiry against Justice Naqvi and remove him from office if proven guilty. “Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as the Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan and his family members have been found involved in following malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal designed pattern during his service,” the reference alleged. It claimed that the judge used his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from Zahid Rafique – the owner of Future Holdings. “It is learnt from reliable sources that Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has managed to legalise his black income through the sale of the property. He sold House No. 375 DHA Phase-2 Gujranwala Cantt in 2021 for Rs60 million, however, he purchased it for Rs4.7 million only. Additionally, there are reports that he revised his returns at least 3 times in 2021 to clean the mess and changed the income statements.

Initially, he showed the worth of the Gulberg 3 plot as Rs60 million which he bought after selling the house of Gujranwala, later he changed its value to Rs7.2 million.” It further alleged, “In the continuity of the above said information from sources that in 2021, initially, he mentioned income from property assets but later on changed his stance. In the FBR Returns of 2021, he eliminated the property income which shows some suspicious financial transactions on part of Justice Mazahar Ali Akhar Naqvi. He did not mention Allied Plaza (located at Civil Lines Gujranwala) in his returns even though he is the owner of the said plaza.”

The judge has also been accused of owning properties which are held by a benamidar. The petitioner alleged that Justice Naqvi “openly flaunts his relations” with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leader Imran Khan. “He claims to be deadly against other political parties due to his personal grudges. PTI circles consider him as ‘one of their own judges’. EX-CM Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi on record, at many private conversations admitted to handle PTI related cases in their favour through Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.” The reference also mentioned the alleged audio of former chief minister Parvez Elahi regarding a case of Lahore police chief Ghulam Muhammad Dogar.