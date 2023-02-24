Father kills son for ‘not offering prayers’ in Karachi

A tragic incident has shocked the residents of Karachi when as a 24-year-old man named Sohail was brutally killed by his own father for not offering prayers, a private TV channel reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Block 11 of Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The father, identified as Haji Saeed, returned from the Fajr prayer and found his son sleeping. Without any warning, Saeed hit Sohail with a hammer which led to his death. The accused claimed that he had repeatedly warned his children, including Sohail, to offer prayers on time. But the victim did not pay heed. Frustrated and angry, Saeed lost control and killed his own son. The police were notified of the crime, and upon arriving at the scene, they apprehended the accused. A hammer and a knife, which are believed to have been used in the murder, were also found at the crime scene. The body was later shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center for a postmortem examination. The Shahrah-e-Faisal police station registered a case against the father under the charges of murder.