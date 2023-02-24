Afghan Taliban reopen Torkham border crossing

The Afghan Taliban on Thursday reopened the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan, allowing thousands of trucks to bring in essential items via the main trade route between the two neighbouring countries, a private TV channel reported.

Pakistani authorities have said they would also open their side of the crossing after completing “administrative requirements”. The Torkham border crossing, located in eastern Afghanistan, is a critical route for trade and transit between the two countries and its closure had caused severe disruptions to the delivery of essential goods.

Thousands of trucks have been stuck at the border since the closure, causing massive losses to traders of both countries. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides since Sunday.

The decision to reopen the border crossing came a day after a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, visited Kabul to discuss security and other matters. Asif was accompanied on the unannounced visit to the Afghan capital by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid and Special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq.