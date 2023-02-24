Pakistan team returns from Turkiye quake rescue mission

The United Nations INSARAG Certified Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) has returned to Pakistan after 16 days Search and Rescue Operation in Turkiye.

The 51 members’ contingent of Urban Search & Rescue Team from Emergency Services Academy, Rescue 1122, Lahore, Pakistan was sent under the supervision of Team Commander, PRT Dr. Rizwan Naseer to Southern Turkiye on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, says a handout.

Pakistan Rescue Team started a Search & Rescue operation in Adiyaman, Turkiye the very next day after the earthquake on 7th February, 2023. After, weeklong hectic Search & Rescue Operation in Adiyaman, the Search & Rescue Squads of Pakistan Rescue Team were deployed in Hatay, Turkiye. The equipped team of Rescue 1122 searched 146 sites in Adiyaman and Hatay, Turkiye and extricated 6 alive victims independently and 9 alive victims jointly with other teams, whereas, 247 dead bodies were located and extricated in both cities. On return of the team a great reception was given to the Team at Turkiye airport and then in Pakistan by the civil society, media personnel, officers and rescuers of Emergency Services Headquarters.

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed his deep condolence and most sincere sympathies to the people of Türkiye who have suffered major human and material losses from the devastating Earthquake. He said Pakistan stands with Turkiye and we believe that this situation shall be over and Turkiye shall stand again with more power. He said the Urban Search & Rescue Team (USAR) of Rescue 1122 Pakistan was deployed on request of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 6th February, 2023 for assistance to carry out Urban Search & Rescue operation in order to rescue Turkiye Earthquake victims trapped in large number of collapsed Residential, Commercial and other important buildings in the Turkiye.

Dr Rizwan Naseer especially thanked Secretary Aviation and Pakistan International Airline for providing free of cost transportation to Turkiye on vacant seats in their commercial flights. All Team members expressed grief over the sad demise of Turkiye Earthquake affectees and said that Pakistan Rescue Team stands with Turkiye in this difficult hour. The PRT squad leaders shared their experiences of Rescue operations carried out in Turkiye.