The most fashionable TV shows of all time

New study reveals the TV shows with the most influence over the fashion industry. The study, conducted by fashion experts Boohoo, analysed Google search data for various search terms associated with fashion, style and outfits for every new and recurring TV show released in the last 12 months to reveal the most fashionable TV shows of the year. The study also examined every TV show associated with fashion to discover the shows with the most influence over the fashion industry of all time. The research revealed that Euphoria ranks as both the most fashionable TV show of 2022 and the most fashionable show of all time. Across the world, people search for terms associated with Euphoria’s fashion a whopping 132,900 times per month, placing the high school drama firmly in the top spot. When broken down, the phrase ‘Euphoria outfits’ receives an average of 121,000 times a month, more searches than the rest of the top 10 combined.

Emily in Paris ranks as the second most fashionable TV show of the last year. The hit Netflix show receives an average of 39,900 searches a month globally for terms associated with the show’s fashion, including the term ‘Emily in Paris outfits’, which is searched for an average of 31,000 times a month worldwide. The study revealed that Stranger Things is the third most fashionable show of the year. From bold hairdos to denim-on-denim, Stranger Things has influenced an 80s fashion resurgence and receives 28,800 average searches a month for fashion-related searches.

The fourth most fashionable TV show is Peaky Blinders. The world searches for terms associated with Peaky Blinders fashion 18,200 times per month, with the most popular search term being ‘Peaky Blinders fashion’, which receives an average of 7,300 searches each month worldwide. The study placed Bridgerton next in the ranking, with 14,400 average monthly searches worldwide. The top ten most fashionable TV shows of the last year is rounded out by Killing Eve ranking in sixth place, Heartstopper in seventh, followed by The Crown, The White Lotus and Wednesday in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively. Regarding the most fashionable TV shows of all time, the top four entries are all recent TV shows that have had a season released in 2022.

Euphoria, Emily in Paris, Stranger Things, and Peaky Blinders occupy the top four rankings, respectively. The fifth most fashionable TV show of all time is Friends, which receives 16,500 monthly searches worldwide regarding its fashion. Friends is iconic for its trending 90s fashion choices, giving us some of the most memorable on-screen fashion moments in history. Additionally, the term ‘Rachel Green outfits’ receives an average of 35,000 monthly searches across the globe, despite the show’s finish in 2004.

The study ranked Bridgerton just below Friends as the sixth most fashionable TV show of all time, with 14,400 monthly searches worldwide. That 70s Show placed next in the ranking, receiving 6,200 monthly searches for its fashion. The top 10 is rounded out by Gossip Girl ranking in eighth place, followed by Sex & the City in ninth and Gilmore Girls in tenth place. A spokesperson for Boohoo commented on the findings: “Fashion plays a huge role in many TV shows, often showcasing the latest style trends and clothing from top designers, which influences how people dress in real life. This study provides a fascinating insight into the most stylish shows, with Euphoria unsurprisingly taking the crown. Euphoria is known for its bold, visually striking aesthetic, which includes a vibrant and eccentric mix of fashion. The costumes are often used to express the characters’ personalities and experiences and constantly push the boundaries of traditional fashion.”