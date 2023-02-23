‘Allahyar & the 100 Flowers of God’ to release in June in 3D

ALLAHYAR and the 100 Flowers of GOD, an animated feature film is all set to release on 02nd June 2023.

It is an action thriller and is equally encompassed with science-fiction, adventurism and will be the first ever Pakistani stereoscopic 3D film. The movie is produced by 3rd World Studio, Islamabad.

The movie is a sequel of ALLAHYAR and the Legend of Markhor, a much-celebrated animated masterpiece released back in the year 2018. The story follows Allahyar, a young boy from northern areas of Pakistan, who along with his best friend Hero, travels to a new world in order to rescue his father from a race of ruthless, tree /wood -poaching robots. The film talks about climate change, clean renewable energy and stresses the importance of trees and forests for a better green future. It equally touches other key issues like social inequality, injustice and the value of friendship and unity.

The movie features a star voice-over cast, including Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair, and the talented Azfar Jafri, whereas Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra Ansari and Grehen, the Band are the vocals of this film. Uzair Zaheer Khan, the talented writer, director and producer of the film stated; “Alhamdulillah” we’ve taken this film to the next level, from entertainment value, visual appeal and storytelling to production quality, we hope that the audiences will love this animated work of art more than our last film.” Nadeem Mandviwalla, the executive producer and distributor for AY100FOG stated; “We at Mandviwalla entertainment have always tried to bring to the audience films which are unique and have a distinctive entertainment value for cinema-lovers. It is surely going to be a great pride for us to distribute and release the first 3D film of Pakistan”.