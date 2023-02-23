Integrated farming only way to overcome economic crisis

While discussing the current economic challenges faced by Pakistan, Mr Khurram Shahzad the Patron in Chief of the Asian Business Forum had said that the “Integrated Farming” is the ray of light for the Furture of Pakistan. Chairman (BOG) Asian Business Forum Syed Jawad Ali Shah and the Chairman Agricultural Chapter of Asian Business Forum DR.Syed Yassir Abbas Bukhari added If The Government Support Us In This, we would not Only Be Able to Convert The Barren Lands into the Lush Green Areas But We Would Also Be Able To Create The Ample Job Market In The Country.They Further Emphasized That The Value Addition Of The Organic Agricultural Prouducts Will Not Only Adress The Issue Of Food Security But It Would Also Attract The Precious Foreign Exchange Through The Export.