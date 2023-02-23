Searches for ‘red jumpsuit’ skyrocket 520% after Super Bowl show

On February 12, the Barbadian singer, cheered on by boyfriend A$AP Rocky, performed at the Super Bowl LVII. And her fashion influence was felt around the world.

he superstar made her mark on this year’s game in an all-red custom Loewe and Alaïa look, composed of an unzipped jumpsuit, leather corset, sleeping bag coat, gloves and Maison Margiela MM6 x Salomon sneakers.

According to a study by fashion retailer Boohoo, US-based Google searches skyrocketed by over 520 percent for ‘red jumpsuit’, an increase of over six times the average. The study also revealed US-based searches for ‘red coat’ soared 189 percent after Rihanna’s Super Bowl half-time show. The same analysis reveals searches for ‘red puffer jacket’ and ‘red sneakers’ rose 177 percent and 102 percent in the US, respectively. ‘Rihanna shoes’ also received over 5,000 searches during the 13-minute Super Bowl show, data reveals.

Rihanna wore the all-red ensemble while performing 12 hit songs – including Only Girl in the World and We Found Love at the major sports event in Glendale, Arizona. In the last few minutes, she donned an Alaïa sleeping bag coat in tribute to fashion legend André Leon Talley, which resembles his iconic Norma Kamali coat.

Talley’s official Instagram account acknowledged the tribute with the caption: ‘When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend,’ the caption reads, tagging Rihanna and including the Super Bowl hashtag with a photo of Talley in the coat mentioned above.

Rihanna also appeared to reveal baby bump number two on stage, later confirmed by her rep. The superstar also plugged her brand Fenty Beauty on stage, which saw a massive 1,860 percent spike in searches worldwide after applying makeup during the setlist. A spokesperson at Boohoo commented on the findings:

“Rihanna is a well-known fashion trendsetter with a history of iconic looks to back it up, having also won the Style Icon Award at the CFDAs in 2014. It’s not the first time she caused red to trend, having previously sent red hair dye flying off the shelves in the early 2010s after dyeing her hair during her Loud era. Google data shows that ‘Rihanna red hair’ is still Googled over 11,000 times every month, showing just how impactful her style is. She is known for dressing fearlessly and inspiring others to do the same, which is why she’s so influential. Rihanna knows how to make a statement, and with the arrival of baby bump number two, we cannot wait to see the next round of groundbreaking maternity style she’ll no doubt pull off”.