TikTok hosts first digital safety event in Pakistan under Safety Ambassadors Programme

TikTok held its first-ever event in Pakistan as it launched its Safety Ambassadors Programme to create awareness around digital safety in the country. Boasting over a billion monthly active users globally, TikTok remains an entertainment platform dedicated to empowering its users. Lauded for its innovative and diverse community, another factor that has led to TikTok’s popularity has been its emphatic focus on user protection and safety and the #SaferTogether campaign in Pakistan is another step in that direction for the platform. The event featured a star-studded panel discussion including some of Pakistan’s most renowned content creators, including Taimur Salahuddin, Irfan Junejo, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Haseen Baweja, Hamza Bhatti, Areeka Haq, Anoushey Ashraf and Kazi Muhammad Akber. Speaking to a full-house audience, which included Pakistan’s creators’ community and journalists, the panellists discussed various aspects around digital safety including misinformation, harassment and cyber bullying, online scams while advocating for responsible usage of the Internet and safe content creation. Guests were also given tips and guidelines on how they could become good content creators by creating compelling content.