Portugal, Haiti qualify for Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND: Portugal sealed a 2-1 victory over Cameroon and Haiti defeated Chile 2-1 in the final qualifying playoffs in New Zealand on Wednesday, securing berths for both winners at soccer’s upcoming Women’s World Cup. Portugal will be in Group E at the World Cup alongside defending champions United States, Vietnam and the Netherlands, while Haiti will be in Group D with England, Denmark and China. Paraguay and Panama will meet on Thursday to decide the final team that will qualify for this year’s World Cup, which will be the first edition to feature 32 teams. The event will be held in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Portugal, who secured World Cup qualification for the first time, made a solid start at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton and went 1-0 ahead in the 22nd minute after defender Diana Gomes scored from a rebound following a free kick. Portugal could have made it 2-0 before the break but Jessica Silva failed to connect with Diana Silva’s cross in the box. Diana later had a thumping effort saved by the goalkeeper and she also sent an acrobatic shot wide early in the second half. Cameroon’s Michaela Abam had a goal ruled out for offside in the 84th minute but Ajara Nchout finally equalised five minutes later when she latched on to a pass from Monique Ngock and scored on the turn, unleashing a left-footed shot. Portugal were handed a penalty in stoppage time for a handball by Estelle Johnson, and Carole Costa made no mistake in finding the net from the spot. Haiti will also play at the World Cup for the first time after two goals by Melchie Dumonay guided them to victory at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland. Midfielder Dumonay opened the scoring at the stroke of half time with a powerful strike into the top corner as she finished off a brilliant team move and followed it up with a celebratory backflip.

Striker Roselord Borgella missed an opportunity to add another before the break and captain Nerilia Mondesir had a penalty kick saved in the 89th minute after Isidora Olave was penalised for a shirt pull in the box following a VAR review. Mondesir later made amends by setting up the second goal for Dumonay, who doubled their lead in the eighth minute of stoppage time with a low shot into the bottom corner. Maria Rojas found the net for Chile soon after following a goalkeeping error, but it proved to be a consolation goal as they failed to secure a second successive appearance at the World Cup.