Bilal Ashraf to mark television debut with ‘Yunhi’ opposite Maya

The dashing Bilal Ashraf who dazzled the audience with his superb performance in the super hit Pakistani film ‘Superstar’ opposite Mahira Khan is all set to make his television debut in Hum TV’s newest drama serial ‘Yunhi’, opposite the very talented Maya Ali. ‘Yunhi’ is a light hearted romantic serial directed by Muhammad Ehteshamuddin. The serial stars Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf in the lead roles as Dawood and Kaneez Fatima, respectively. Dawood is a straightforward and simple-minded man, while Kaneez is a strong-headed woman with a unique outlook towards the world. The serial explores the lives of these two characters as they navigate the complexities of society and the challenges of relationships. Along the way, the serial takes a look at cultural differences and challenges in trying to fit in, delving into the human experience in a touching and meaningful way. With a talented cast including Behroze Sabzwari, Deepak Perwani, Tazeen Hussain, Tahira Imam, Manzoor Qureshi, Maha Hassan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Uzma Baig, Saad Faridi, Laiba Khurram and others, “Yunhi” promises to be a captivating and entertaining watch.