Sanaullah accuses two SC judges of bias against PML-N

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that legal team of PML-N would request the two judges to recuse themselves from the proceeding of cases of Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

In a series of tweets, he alleged that Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan and Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi had a biased attitude towards PML-N. Sanaullah said “irrefutable evidence of the Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi’s impartiality has come forth through leaked audio.”

He was referring to a telephonic conversation between former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and a lawyer talking about a Supreme Court judge hearing the case of Lahore police chief Ghulam Dogar.

“Both judges have given verdicts in dozens of cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Panama, party leadership, Pakpattan allotment case, Ramzan sugar mills cases are included in the list,” the minister added. Sanaullah said that it was a legal and judicial tradition that controversial judges voluntarily recuse themselves from hearing cases. “The PML-N’s legal team will ask the two judges to recuse themselves from the benches hearing the cases of Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders,” the senior cabinet member further added. It may be mentioned that the bar councils of the country have announced to move the Supreme Judicial Council against a Supreme Court judge on the issue of audio leak of Parvez Elahi.