NUML, NSU sign MoU for professional training

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training attended the MoU signing ceremony as the chief guest, between National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) today on 22nd February, 2023.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain was briefed about the MoU by both parties. He was told that National Skills University will provide different skills-based technical education to NUML students in which they can develop expertise. Furthermore NUML will provide national / international language proficiencies to the students at National Skills University Islamabad main and its Muridke Campus in related languages. Similarly, NUML can also provide translation and interpretation services on demand to National Skills University. Rana Tanveer was briefed that NSU and NUML will hold joint educational and research activities in addition to seminars, lectures, conferences, workshops and symposia. The scope of cooperation will also include special short-term and long-term academic programs and capacity training sessions and reciprocal visits of senior management of both the institutions

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated both NSU and NUML on the signing of the MoU. He said that all technical institutions in Pakistan need to play their part in equipping the youth of this country in becoming self sufficient. He reiterated the resolve of the government to transform labour into skilled employees. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer highlighted the problem of language barrier that Pakistani labour faces in foreign countries. He hoped that through this MoU and the subsequent trainings of the youth, it will enable them to become productive and sought after skilled employees in foreign countries.