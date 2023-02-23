Seminar highlights Kiwifruit production, quality improvement

An International seminar was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday, on Kiwifruit production, breeding and quality improvement. The seminar was organized by the Department of Horticulture with an aim to motivate & create awareness among the farmers and encourage them to grow kiwi fruit.

Prof. Dr. Arif Atak from Bursa University Turkey was the guest speaker while University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar. Prof Dr. Arif Atak delivered a lecture on the KIWIFRUIT production and breeding program and discussed the prospects of cooperation between two countries on kiwifruit as currently Turkey is 7th position in the globe. He was of the view that Pakistan can benefit from Turkey’s experience and assistance in promoting kiwi farming and extended collaboration between two institutions which can be beneficial for the Farmers of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman appreciating the organizers & scientists said that promoting Kiwi farming at large scale and educating the farmers about its financial benefits will be helpful for Pakistan economy. He emphasized and urged to enhance the capacity of nursery plants up to the maximum level for disbursement among the farmers and local growers. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Sahi and Dr. Naeem, While addressing were of the view that it is high time to educate & equip our farmers with modern scientific agriculture technology which will be helpful to reduce our imports of agriculture products.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof Dr. Azam Khan, Chairman of Department and Project in-charge of Kiwi Project explained the activities going on for adaptation of kiwifruit in different ecological regions of upper Punjab and highlighted the importance of new fruit as cash crop in the Arid regions of Punjab.