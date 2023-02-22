President Arif Alvi met with Opay CEO Zhou Yahui in Islamabad

On the afternoon of February 14 local time, Pakistani President Arif Alvi met with OPay CEO (Mr. Zhou Yahui) at the Presidential Residence in Islamabad. The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on topics such as the development prospects of the digital economy in Pakistan, how OPay’s Fintech technology can help Pakistan realize “de-cashization”, and how to use AI to embrace the digital economy.

During the talks, President Arif Alvi expressed his appreciation and admiration for the achievements of OPay, and believed that the development of digital finance in Pakistan should be unswervingly promoted. He pointed out that there may be security risks in the process of digital financial development, and he hopes that OPay can effectively prevent them with the help of its own advanced technology and experience. Zhou Yahui, CEO of OPay, said, “During the course of business development, we discovered that Pakistan’s Fintech market has huge potential.” Fintech technology is brought to Pakistan to contribute to the development of Pakistan’s digital economy and inclusive finance.”

In the past five years, OPay has grown rapidly in emerging markets. Based on the innovative technology support of artificial intelligence and big data, its business territory has covered markets such as Pakistan, Nigeria and Egypt, and it has become one of the largest financial technology companies in Africa and the Middle East. Mr. Zhou Yahui believes that digital banks will soon develop in Pakistan, which also requires the underlying support of technology, such as AI technology. People will soon see that the evaluation and transaction of digital assets such as digital finance, deposit and withdrawal, and personal credit rating can be completed quickly and accurately with the help of AI technology.