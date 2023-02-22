NESPAK wins energy sector project in Bahrain

NESPAK, a leading engineering consultancy firm, has been awarded a prestigious project in Bahrain. The project involves conducting the annual performance test of the Al Dur-II Integrated Water and Power Plant, which has a capacity of 1500 MW. The announcement was made by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, on Tuesday.

NESPAK’s scope of services includes the conduct of an annual performance test for the Al-Dur-II plant, which was commissioned in 2022. The duration of the project is two months, and the client for this project is NOMAC, a global operations and maintenance service provider for the energy sector.

Dr. Masood highlighted that this project is a testament to NESPAK’s expertise and capability in providing top-notch engineering consultancy services in the power sector. NESPAK is committed to delivering the services on time and with the highest quality standards. This project will pave the way for further opportunities for NESPAK in the global market, as the company remains dedicated to delivering excellence in all its endeavors.

NESPAK has an impressive track record of providing engineering consultancy services to major infrastructure projects in Pakistan and abroad. The firm’s experience and expertise in the power sector are widely recognized, and the Al-Dur-II project is a significant milestone for the company. The award of the project to NESPAK reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality engineering consultancy services to its clients. The Al-Dur-II project is set to further enhance NESPAK’s reputation and provide a strong foundation for future growth in the global market.