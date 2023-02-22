Why did Shoaib Akhtar tie the knot at age 40?

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar‘s small screen show, The Shoaib Akhtar Show, became popular among the audience, who created memes based on snippets of the first episode. The “Rawalpindi Express” programme recently interviewed renowned Pakistani hosts Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi.

During one of their conversations, Akhtar asked the former Good Morning Pakistan host who she thinks has the charisma that overpowers their game. “I think Naseem Shah is cute, but Shadab Khan is way too good-looking for a cricketer,” Lodhi responded.

The 45-year-old then jokingly asked, “Why did he [Shadab] get married in such an emergency? You were only injured during the game, why tie the knot so soon? You could have waited.”

“His wife would serve him while he’s injured, of course,” the Nadaaniyaan star chimed in.

“He [Shadab] is a very sensible guy, by the way,” the host added.

“You see, these cricketers getting married at such young ages is sending a positive message. People should get hitched when they’re young,” Yasir opined.

“Absolutely, they’d get to know how charming marital life is,” Akhtar added in a playfully mocking tone.

“For him [Shoaib Akhtar], things are the exact opposite,” Lodhi remarked.

“I followed my idol, and tied the knot in my forties,” the fast pacer revealed.

For the unversed, Akhtar often calls former Pakistani PM and cricket team captain, Imran Khan, his idol. Khan tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith when the former was 43 and Goldsmith was 19 in 1995.

The popular show started airing on 17th February 2023 on the OTT platform Urduflix.