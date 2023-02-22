Guns N’ Roses announce dates for five-month 2023 world tour

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a major 2023 world tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10am local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the “We’re F’N Back!” tour in 2021. 2023 Global tour dates Mon Jun 05 — Tel Aviv, Israel — Park Hayarkon Fri Jun 09 — Madrid, Spain — Civitas Metropolitan Stadium Mon Jun 12 — Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place Courtesy Variety