England crush Pakistan by 114 runs in Women’s T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 81 not out led England to a record score to defeat Pakistan by 114 runs and go unbeaten in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 group stages on Tuesday. The England vice-captain shared a 100-run partnership with Amy Jones as England posted 213 for five, becoming the first team to pass 200 runs in Women’s T20 World Cups. A late flurry from Tuba Hassan and Fatima Sana could not stop Pakistan from succumbing to the heaviest defeat in Women’s T20 World Cup history as their tournament ended with a loss.

Brief scores:

England beat Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town by 114 runs

England 213/5 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 81 not out; Danni Wyatt 59; Fatima Sana 2/44, Tuba Hassan 1/37)

Pakistan 99/9 in 20 overs (Tuba Hassan 28, Fatima Sana 16 not out; Katherine Sciver-Brunt 2/14, Charlie Dean 2/28)

Player of the Match: Nat Sciver-Brunt (England).