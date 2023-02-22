David Warner ruled out of final two Tests due to elbow fracture

MELBOURNE: David Warner has been ruled out of the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his elbow fracture. He will head home to Sydney to recover but he is expected to return to India for the three-match ODI series at the end of March. Warner suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow after copping a blow from Mohammed Siraj during the first innings of the second Test in Delhi. Two overs later he was hit on the helmet and later suffered delayed concussion symptoms and was subbed out of the Test match. While his concussion symptoms have subsided, his elbow remains an issue. It was initially thought that the hairline fracture was so minor that could play in Indore.

As of Monday night Warner was intending to stay in India to try and play the third Test. But after further testing on his pain and his range of motion, he was officially ruled out and will return home with his family. Australia are unlikely to call up any batters as cover. Travis Head is set to open the batting in Indore after filling in for Warner in the second innings in Delhi. Head made an enterprising 43 at the top and looked in excellent touch having only previously opened twice in first-class cricket in a County Championship match for Worcestershire in 2018. Australia coach Andrew McDonald stressed on Monday that Head opening was not a long-term solution in all conditions but that he was well-suited to open in the subcontinent.

Cameron Green will be fit to play in Indore. He faced fast bowling in the nets for the first time during the second Test in a net session against Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc after he was very close to being selected in the second Test. Green is training on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on his own to keep his bowling loads up while the rest of the squad relaxes for a couple of days following the stunning collapse on Sunday. Australia have already lost Josh Hazlewood from the tour due to his nagging Achilles. Mitchell Starc is set to be fit to play in Indore. Mitchell Swepson is also set to return to the squad having flown home for the birth of his first child.

Captain Pat Cummins flew home immediately after the Delhi Test for family reasons but it currently due to return later in the week and is expected to play in Indore, however his situation remains fluid. Australia may release some squad members to return home to play some domestic cricket with any changes to be finalised on Wednesday.