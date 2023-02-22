NAB summons Imran, Bushra Bibi on Mar 9

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case. The call-up notice, dated February 17, says Imran has been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi in the Toshakhana case for recording his statement. The bureau has also issued a similar notice to Imran’s wife, Bushra bibi, for the same date. The former first lady has also been told to appear in front of the bureau with complete record. In its notice to Khan, the anti-corruption crusaders wrote: “The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999.” The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan’s tenure as premier, he retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The anti-graft watchdog asked the former prime minister to appear before the combined investigation team at its Islamabad office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the Imran Khan was given relief by an Islamabad court which granted him exemption one more time and deferred his indictment till February 28 in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year after it found the PTI chairman guilty of corrupt practices.

Before this, the court had fixed February 7 as the date for indictment but deferred the matter till today, accepting Imran Khan’s plea for exemption.