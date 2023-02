PTI’s ‘fill the prison’ drive starts today

In the first phase of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)”, party’s senior leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar have voluntarily decided to surrender themselves to the authorities, Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PTI’s senior vice president said that PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi and PTI Secretary General Umar have announced voluntary surrendering before the law enforcers. In the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on February 4 announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek”. PTI Lahore chapter President Imtiaz Shaikh announced that former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Muhammad Khan Madni, and Fawad Rasool, accompanied by 200 workers will voluntarily surrender themselves to the authorities in the metropolis today. “Jail Bharo Tehreek” will begin from Lahore’s Charing Cross at 2 pm, he added. Fawad welcomed a statement reportedly issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the body was “ready to hold elections in 90 days”. He termed the announcement “a right step in the right direction.” In the same breath, the PTI leader said that President Arif Alvi set April 9 as the date for the general election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – the move rejected by the ruling alliance – adding that the date could not be changed as per the Election Act and the Constitution. A day after the ECP excused itself from holding consultations with President Alvi on polls in the provinces, the head of state on Monday (yesterday) announced holding elections in the two provinces on April 9.

Moving towards the upcoming elections in the country, the PTI leader said that the party would start allocating tickets to the candidates from next week. The PTI’s election campaign will reach its peak when Khan will join it within one-and-a-half weeks.

Chaudhry said that Khan has directed the party to kickstart preparations for the upcoming elections. He urged the PTI’s candidates to launch election campaigns in their respective constituencies. The PTI would launch a countrywide public awareness campaign, he added.

Referring to the National Accountability Court’s (NAB) notices to the PTI leadership in the Toshakhana scam, Fawad said that the anti-graft watchdog’s chairman has exposed the government by tendering his resignation.

Referring to Khan’s appearance before the Lahore High Court (LHC) a day earlier, Fawad said that the way the workers welcomed the PTI chairman has triggered uneasiness among the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.