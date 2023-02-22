PRCS hands over medical supplies to Syrian embassy for EQ victims

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided relief consignment for the earthquake-affected population in Syria. On the instructions from Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, Secretary General PRCS, Muhammad Abaidullah Khan handed over the relief consignment containing medical, surgical and first aid equipment to the Syrian Ambassador Dr. Rameez- Alraee in a ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters here on Tuesday.

In his message on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said that Red Crescent has stood by the side of Turkey and Syrian brethren in this time of trouble. He said PRCS has provided assistance to both the earthquake-affected countries and the supply of medical and surgical equipment is a practical response to the request from the Syrian Ambassador.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said PRCS, as being a part of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, has planned to send teams of Paramedics, Health and WASH experts to help the earthquake victims and has shared the plan with the relevant authorities in this regard. He said that PRCS trained staff and volunteers would go to Syria and Turkey to contribute to relief activities, recovery and reconstruction efforts. “PRCS has launched a nationwide appeal to help the earthquake victims of the two brotherly countries and any funds and donations being collected through the provincial branches would be handed over to Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent to help the EQ victims”, he added.

Syrian Ambassador Dr. Rameez- Alraee appreciated the initiative of PRCS and said that the supply of medical and surgical equipment was much needed to help the earthquake victims in Syria. He thanked PRCS for the cooperation to mitigate the sufferings of the affected families. He also indicated all possible measures to strengthen these relations. It is pertinent to mention here that PRCS has previously donated 50,000 $ for Turkey earthquake victims and 25,000 $ for Syrian earthquake-affected population.