Workshop held at IUB

A three-day workshop on the topic of family and parent education organized by the Department of Education the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started. The workshop was organized according to the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The Vice Chancellor in his message said that a strong family is essential for a healthy and active society and the university is playing a key role in social and economic development through community building. Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of Education said that this workshop is unique in its nature and scope because parents are the participants of this workshop. This workshop is designed for parents and caregivers of children of all age groups to make them aware of their roles and responsibilities. They were taught to inculcate parenting values, develop parenting skills in child development and well-being, and educate parents about the importance of communication with their children. Prof. Dr. Sophia Farrukh, Principal, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Faiz ul Hasan Naseem, Dr. Abu Huzaifa Neuropsychologist and Dr. Abdul Sattar give special lectures in the workshop and inform the participants about community building and family well-being and activation.