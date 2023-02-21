As the former ruling PTI announced voluntary arrests and a move out of the city, the caretaker government in Punjab imposed Section 144 for a week in three areas of the provincial capital Lahore.

The additional chief secretary issued a notification outlawing all gatherings, protests, and processions of any kind from the Mian Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk, the Civil Secretariat, and the streets near those locations along Main Boulevard Gulberg.

It added that rallies and protests pose significant security risks because Mall Road and main boulevard Gulberg Lahore are historically significant and contain business centres as well as highly sensitive historical installations.

Pakistan Super League will shift in Lahore from Feb 26, where a large number of spectators are likely to visit Qaddafi Stadium, via Main Boulevard Gulberg, the notification added.

Government imposes Section 144 in Lahore. Here is the notification: