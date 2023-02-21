Troops in Kashmir

After revoking Article 370, a crucial law according to Kashmir a constitution and legislative authority over its own affairs, India is now deliberating a complete withdrawal of its troops from the region. In addition to the revocation of autonomy, India partitioned the state into two separate territories. Although Kashmir’s autonomy was always symbolic rather than practised, it represented the possibility of freedom from decades of heavy militarisation and state-sanctioned repression. The revocation marked a significant departure from India’s usual policy, signalling a new era of assertive Hindu nationalist foreign policy.

By revoking Article 370, India unilaterally arrested a 30-year insurgency, effectively dissolving all hopes for Kashmiri sovereignty. The formal abrogation was followed by months of mass curfews, communication blackouts and arbitrary detentions of anyone perceived to be threatening the state. Modi’s hardline position on Kashmir has formed the core of his party’s manifesto since 2019, contending that Kashmir’s special status abetted militant, corruption and underdevelopment. In the present scenario, the Indian government argues that all of Kashmir’s problems were a direct result of its autonomy. It was not considered that the decision would likely reignite tensions between India and its neighbour who has laid claim to the region since partition or even resurrect separatist sentiment in the region.

Now that Kashmir has lost the last vestiges of its autonomy, an increasingly resentful and alienated population now fears a more systematic crackdown on their social identity.

Anyone vaguely familiar with Kashmir knows that it is one of the most highly militarised regions anywhere in the world. So why is India so intent on reducing its military presence in the region? The answer is rather simple. India is just beginning to establish itself as a serious geopolitical power in Asia and knows that the illusion of democracy is central to preserving this reputation. A strategy that alienates vast chunks of Kashmir’s population is likely to regenerate mass insurgency and requires India to commit hundreds of thousands of troops and paramilitary forces all so it can engage in a perpetual low-intensity war with its neighbour. From an international standpoint, a consolidated, less militarised Kashmir means that India is ready to assume a greater role on the world stage. *